BRIEF-Lundbeck launches antidepressant Brintellix in Denmark
September 16, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lundbeck launches antidepressant Brintellix in Denmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - H Lundbeck A/S : * Says European launch of Brintellix commences in Denmark * Says Brintellix is launched as the first new antidepressant drug in five

years in Denmark * Says Brintellix will be introduced in several other European and

international markets during 2014 and 2015 * Says Brintellix will be available and reimbursed in Denmark as second line

treatment for depression, in line with the reimbursement dossier submitted and approved by Danish health authorities. Source text for Eikon:

