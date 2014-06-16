FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lundbeck study shows Brintellix improves cognitive function
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 16, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lundbeck study shows Brintellix improves cognitive function

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 16 (Reuters) - Denmark’s H Lundbeck A/S said: * New results from the CONNECT study shows that Brintellix (vortioxetine) improves cognitive performance and function in adult patients with major depression * Brintellix 10-20 mg/day met the primary study endpoint in adult patients with major depression and showed a statistically significant improvement in cognitive performance as measured by the Digit Symbol Substitution Test versus placebo * The study results are consistent with results from previous studies of Brintellix that demonstrated an improvement in cognitive performance in adult and in elderly patients with major depression * The findings will be presented at the International College of Neuropsychopharmacology World Congress in Vancouver, Canada, on June 24 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.