BRIEF-Lundbeck says Brintellix superior in improving sexual functioning
#Healthcare
June 17, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 17 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Lundbeck A/S : * Brintellix demonstrated a statistically significantly superior improvement compared to escitalopram in improving sexual functioning in well treated patients suffering from depression and experiencing treatment-emergent sexual dysfunction * The data will be shared in a poster presentation at American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology Annual Meeting on Tuesday * The FDA approved Brintellix on September 30, 2013 for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder in adults. Brintellix is also approved since December 2013 by the European Commission for the treatment of adults with Major Depressive Episode Source text for Eikon:

