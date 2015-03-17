FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawsuit vs. Lundbeck's Chelsea Therapeutics blood pressure drug revived
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 17, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Lawsuit vs. Lundbeck's Chelsea Therapeutics blood pressure drug revived

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Monday by a 2-1 vote revived a lawsuit accusing Chelsea Therapeutics International Ltd of securities fraud for allegedly deceiving shareholders about prospects for regulatory approval of its hypotension drug Northera.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, said the trial judge erred in considering irrelevant Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and in failing to properly review weaknesses in Chelsea’s new drug application for Northera.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FuMvxl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.