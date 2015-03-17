Lawsuit vs. Lundbeck's Chelsea Therapeutics blood pressure drug revived

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Monday by a 2-1 vote revived a lawsuit accusing Chelsea Therapeutics International Ltd of securities fraud for allegedly deceiving shareholders about prospects for regulatory approval of its hypotension drug Northera.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, said the trial judge erred in considering irrelevant Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and in failing to properly review weaknesses in Chelsea’s new drug application for Northera.

