BRIEF-Lundbeck, Otsuka to co-develop vaccine against Alzheimer's
#Healthcare
December 11, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Lundbeck, Otsuka to co-develop vaccine against Alzheimer's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical company Lundbeck said on Wednesday: * To co-develop a vaccine, Lu AF20513, with Japan’s Otsuka * It is the two companies’ third collaborative development project to tackle Alzheimer’s disease * Lu AF20513 is currently in preclinical development * It is expected that the phase I study will be initiated during 2014 * Will receive from otsuka an initial payment of 4 million euros * Additional specific financial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed * Financial guidance for 2013 is kept unchanged

