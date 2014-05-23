BRIEF-Lundbeck offers to buy outstanding shares in Chelsea

COPENHAGEN, May 23 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical company H Lundbeck said on Friday: * Commences tender offer for all outstanding shares of Chelsea Therapeutics * Offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Chelsea for 6.44 dollars per share in cash and Contingent Value Rights that may pay up to an additional 1.50 dollar per share upon achievement of certain sales milestones * The tender offer period will expire at 12:00 midnight (New York City time) on 20 June 2014, unless otherwise extended Source text for Eikon: