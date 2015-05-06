UPDATE 1-Denmark's Lundbeck lands Novo Nordisk heavyweight as CEO

(Adds Chairman and analysts’ comments, share price jump)

By Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN, May 6 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Lundbeck named Kaare Schultz as its new chief a week after the respected executive quit Novo Nordisk, a coup for the struggling smaller firm that sent its shares up 25 percent.

The Danish firm sells drugs to treat depression and other brain diseases and long depended on the patent protection of its multi-billion dollar blockbuster drug called Cipralex in Europe and Lexapro in the United States.

But the patents ran out in 2012 in the United States and 2014 in other major developed markets, leading to a slump in sales and prompting H. Lundbeck to develop a series of drugs.

“I think he can turn the company around,” said analyst Soren Lontoft Hansen at Sydbank. “Kaare Schultz’s profile from his Novo days makes him a good fit for launching new products.”

Schultz had been widely seen as heir apparent at Novo Nordisk, the world’s largest insulin maker and the Nordic region’s biggest company, before stepping down on April 30 when Novo’s CEO said he would stay until 2019.

Analysts said then that Schultz had been eager to take on the mantle of chief executive and would waste no time in finding a top job at another company. Still, few predicted an announcement so soon.

“He brings significant pharma experience to Lundbeck, in our view, both commercial and operational, plus we are encouraged by prior suggestions he may perhaps have been considered Novo’s future CEO,” brokerage firm Jefferies wrote in a note.

Shares in Lundbeck surged as much as 24.8 percent after the announcement and were up 18 percent at 1018 GMT, far outstripping Nasdaq’s main Copenhagen share index.

Lundbeck’s market capitalisation is big enough to place it in the index but the fact the Lundbeck Foundation owns 70 percent of the company precludes it from being a member.

Sydbank analyst Hansen said Schultz will face very different challenges to those at Novo Nordisk, which has been a darling of investors for some time and has delivered strong growth.

Lundbeck reported a loss before interest and tax of 32 million Danish crowns ($4.8 million) in the first quarter and said it did not expect to make a core profit this year.

“His most import task is of course to see that we return to sustainable profitability as soon as possible which means exploring all possible avenues to increase sales,” chairman Haakon Bjorklund told Reuters.

Schultz, 53, will take up his position on May 20.