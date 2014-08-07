FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Lundbeck maintains 2014 outlook after below-forecast Q2 earnings
August 7, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Lundbeck maintains 2014 outlook after below-forecast Q2 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects in headline to Q2 from Q4)

COPENHAGEN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck posted second-quarter operating profit below forecasts on Thursday, but kept its operating profit and sales outlook for the full year.

Lundbeck reported a quarterly operating profit of 274 million Danish crowns ($49.21 million) after a loss of 506 million crowns in the same quarter last year when the result was hit by one-offs of 910 million crowns.

The second-quarter result was below an average 361 million crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts..

The company kept its forecast for 2014 sales of around 13.5 billion crowns and operating profit of between 0.0 and 0.5 billion crowns.

1 US dollar = 5.5771 Danish crown Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

