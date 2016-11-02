FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lundbeck raises its 2016 revenue and profit forecasts
November 2, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 10 months ago

Lundbeck raises its 2016 revenue and profit forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical group lifted its full-year revenue and operating profit forecasts after posting a better than expected quarterly result.

Third-quarter operating profit (EBIT) came in at 589 million Danish crowns ($87.6 million), more than the 449 million expected in a Reuters poll.

Lundbeck now expects 2016 revenue of 15.3 billion to 15.7 billion Danish crowns, up from a previous forecast of 14.6 billion to 15 billion crowns, and a full-year EBIT to reach 2.1 billion to 2.3 billon Danish crowns. ($1 = 6.7240 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Louise Heavens)

