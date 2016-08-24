UPDATE 2-Lundbeck lifts profit outlook, shares at 15-year high

* Lundbeck Q2 results beats expectations

By Ole Mikkelsen

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Lundbeck rose to a 15-year high on Wednesday after the Danish pharmaceutical group raised its full-year profit forecast and said it is on track to overcome the loss of drug patents through cost savings and a promising drug pipeline.

Lundbeck, like its peers, is working to counter patent expiration on several products and spent 18 percent of revenue in the second quarter on new development.

Phase III trial results of its new Alzheimer's drug Idalopirdin, developed with Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical , are due in 2017.

Analyst Soren Lontoft from Sydbank said it could become the first new drug on the huge Alzheimer's market in years.

Dementia, of which Alzheimer's is the most common form, affects close to 50 million people worldwide, a total set to reach 135 million by 2050, according to non-profit campaign group Alzheimer's Disease International.

"Going forward we expect to continue to spend between 15 and 20 percent of revenue on research and development," Chief Executive Kaare Schultz told Reuters. The company, which focuses on the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders, has in recent years kept R&D costs at around 20 percent of revenue.

The 100-year-old company plunged into the red after patents on its key drugs ran out in 2012 and 2014.

Schultz took over in May last year and pledged to slash costs by half a billion dollars and cut a fifth of jobs. The stock has more than doubled since.

On Wednesday, shares rose as much as 3.7 percent to 290.50 Danish crowns, the highest level since August 2001. At 0812 GMT, they stood 3.4 percent higher at 286.30 crowns each, while the main Copenhagen index was up 0.4 percent.

Schultz said reluctance among European governments to pay for drug innovation is a major challenge for the industry.

"The launches of new and better products are sometimes delayed or in some cases do not take place at all because of this," he said.

He added he was satisfied with the current partnership in some areas with Otsuka and Takeda but he expects Lundbeck will be able to develop and sell new products on its own in future.

Operating profit rose to 476 million Danish crowns ($72.14 million)in the second quarter, beating a forecast of 414 million after revenue rose increased by 3 percent to 3.75 billion crown.

Lundbeck said it expects revenue of 14.6-15 billion Danish crowns and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 1.5-1.7 billion crowns, compared to a previous forecast of sales of 14.2-14.6 billion and profit of 1.3-1.5 billion.

Analyst Lontoft said he expects competition from generic drugmakers will continue and hit revenue in coming quarters.

But he added, "their cost reduction plan launched last year seems to be working better than expected, which contributes positively to earnings."