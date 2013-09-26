FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-H&M Q3 pretax tops consensus, Sept-to-date sales up 8 pct
September 26, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-H&M Q3 pretax tops consensus, Sept-to-date sales up 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dollar conversion figure from $9 billion)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz posted on Thursday a bigger rise than expected in pretax profits for its fiscal third quarter, as its gross margin came in above forecasts.

Pretax profit at the world’s second-biggest apparel retailer after Inditex stood at 5.83 billion Swedish crowns ($907 million) against a year-ago 4.90 billion and a mean forecast for 5.53 billion in a Reuters poll.

H&M said sales in the first 24 days of September, the first month of its fiscal fourth quarter, were up 8 percent year-on-year in local currencies. ($1 = 6.4305 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

