H&M says new collections selling well
June 19, 2013 / 10:52 AM / in 4 years

H&M says new collections selling well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 19 (Reuters) - H&M, the world’s second-largest fashion retailer, reported a sharp rise in sales so far in June, with new collections selling well.

Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson said that although H&M had entered the third quarter with higher inventories than planned, June promotions had not started earlier than last year and appetite for marked-down clothes was good but more notably, new collections were selling better than expected.

“What’s great to see is that it’s primarily full-price, the new collections, that sells well,” he told Reuters on Wednesday. “That’s where we over-achieve. There may of course be pent-up demand from a cold spring, who knows. But it feels good.” (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by David Holmes)

