H&M Q2 beats forecast as withstands tough market
June 20, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

H&M Q2 beats forecast as withstands tough market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 20 (Reuters) - Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-largest fashion retailer, posted a bigger than expected rise in seecond-quarter pretax profit on Wednesday and said its newest collections had been well received despite tough macro economic conditions.

Pretax earnings stood at 7.1 billion Swedish crowns ($1.02 billion), compared with a year-ago 5.8 billion and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 6.6 billion.

“The year started well and the positive trend continued in the second quarter,” Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson said in a statement.

“The spring collections have been well received by our customers as shown by our increased market share in a fashion retail market that continues to be challenging,” he added. ($1 = 6.9595 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)

