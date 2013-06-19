FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
H&M Q2 pretax profit lags expectations
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 19, 2013 / 6:12 AM / in 4 years

H&M Q2 pretax profit lags expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 19 (Reuters) - Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, posted on Wednesday a slightly bigger drop than expected in fiscal second-quarter pretax earnings but said sales had gotten off to a good start in June.

H&M, whose biggest rival is Zara owner Inditex, said markdowns were higher than expected in the March-May period due to high inventories going into the quarter, and unexpectedly cold weather in key markets.

Pretax profit in the quarter was 6.13 billion Swedish crowns ($946.7 million), down from a year-earlier 7.05 billion, compared with a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 6.31 billion. ($1 = 6.4748 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.