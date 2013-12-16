FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
H&M comparable sales jump 10 percent in Nov
December 16, 2013

H&M comparable sales jump 10 percent in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Monday its sales in stores open at least a year rose 10 percent in November, overshooting expectations.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 3 percent rise in local currencies.

Total sales in November - the final month of H&M’s fiscal fourth quarter - were up 21 percent in local currencies, above a forecast of 13 percent.

Net quarterly sales, excluding sales tax, totalled 36.5 billion Swedish crowns ($5.5 billion), above a forecast of 36.1 billion and a year-earlier 32.5 billion.

$1 = 6.5845 Swedish crowns Reporting by Mia Shanley

