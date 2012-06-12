H&M to launch collection by Maison Martin Margiela

STOCKHOLM, June 12 (Reuters) - H&M said on Tuesday French fashion house Maison Martin Margiela would design a collection of men’s and women’s clothes for the Swedish fashion giant to go on sale around the world in November.

H&M has a tradition of getting famous fashion houses and designers to produce collections for its stores. Previous collaborations include Madonna, Stella McCartney and Karl Lagerfeld.

The Maison Martin Margiela collection will be sold online and in around 230 H&M stores worldwide from November.