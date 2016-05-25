FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-H&M in designer collaboration with Kenzo
May 25, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

REFILE-H&M in designer collaboration with Kenzo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add Reuters instrument code in 1st paragraph)

STOCKHOLM, May 25 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Hennes & Mauritz said on Wednesday its next designer collaboration would be with French upmarket fashion house Kenzo, which would create women’s and men’s collections as well as accessories for the budget apparel giant.

H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer after Zara owner Inditex said in a statement it would launch Kenzo’s H&M collections in around 250 stores worldwide and online in November.

Kenzo’s apparel is known for its vivid colours and prints.

H&M has collaborated regularly with upmarket fashion houses and celebrities for more than a decade as a part of its marketing strategy, with partners ranging from designers Karl Lagerfeldt to Alexander Wang to football star David Beckham.

As opposed to H&M, Spain’s Inditex spends little on advertising campaigns and does not do designer collaborations.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

