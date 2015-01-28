H&M Q4 pretax slightly lags consensus, sees Jan sales up 14 pct

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, posted fiscal fourth-quarter pretax profits slightly below market expectations on Wednesday, and predicted 14 pct sales growth in January.

Pretax profit grew to 7.80 billion Swedish crowns ($952.7 million) in the three months to the end of November. That compared with 7.26 billion a year earlier and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 7.96 billion.

H&M proposed a dividend of 9.75 crowns, below a forecast 10.10 crowns.

($1 = 8.1869 Swedish crowns)