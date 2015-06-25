CORRECTED-H&M Q2 pretax profit roughly matches expectations

(Corrects to read second quarter, paragraph 1)

STOCKHOLM, June 25 (Reuters) - Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported a fiscal second-quarter pretax profit roughly in line with expectations on Thursday and said sales so far in June were up 14 percent.

The Swedish company said pretax profit grew to 8.44 billion Swedish crowns in the March to May period from a year-earlier 7.64 billion. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a profit of 8.48 billion.