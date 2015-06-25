FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-H&M Q2 pretax profit roughly matches expectations
June 25, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-H&M Q2 pretax profit roughly matches expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to read second quarter, paragraph 1)

STOCKHOLM, June 25 (Reuters) - Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported a fiscal second-quarter pretax profit roughly in line with expectations on Thursday and said sales so far in June were up 14 percent.

The Swedish company said pretax profit grew to 8.44 billion Swedish crowns in the March to May period from a year-earlier 7.64 billion. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a profit of 8.48 billion.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Sven Nordenstam

