H&M Q3 pretax profit matches expectations
September 24, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

H&M Q3 pretax profit matches expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported a fiscal third-quarter pretax profit in line with expectations on Thursday and said sales so far in September were up 12 percent.

The Swedish company said pretax profit was largely unchanged at 6.94 billion crowns ($826 million) in the June to August period from a year earlier. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was 6.93 billion.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.4065 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Sven Nordenstam)

