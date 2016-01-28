FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
H&M Q4 pretax profit falls in line with forecast
January 28, 2016

H&M Q4 pretax profit falls in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz reported on Thursday a drop in fiscal fourth-quarter pretax profit in line with market expectations and said it expected January sales to increase 7 percent in local currencies from a year ago.

Pretax profit in September through November fell to 7.15 billion crowns ($839.5 million) from a year-earlier 7.80 billion, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 7.14 billion. Link to report: ($1 = 8.5166 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
