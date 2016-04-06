FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-H&M Q1 pretax profit drop roughly in line with forecasts
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
April 6, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

RPT-H&M Q1 pretax profit drop roughly in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 6 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz posted on Wednesday a fiscal first-quarter pretax profit which was down almost as much as the market expected, while preliminary March sales grew 2 percent in local currencies.

Dented by currency translation effects and markdowns, pretax profit in December through February fell to 3.3 billion Swedish crowns ($405.5 mln) from a year-earlier 4.7 billion, against a mean forecast of 3.2 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.1375 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.