RPT-H&M Q1 pretax profit drop roughly in line with forecasts

STOCKHOLM, April 6 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz posted on Wednesday a fiscal first-quarter pretax profit which was down almost as much as the market expected, while preliminary March sales grew 2 percent in local currencies.

Dented by currency translation effects and markdowns, pretax profit in December through February fell to 3.3 billion Swedish crowns ($405.5 mln) from a year-earlier 4.7 billion, against a mean forecast of 3.2 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.1375 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)