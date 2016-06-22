FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-H&M Q2 pretax profit shrinks in line with forecasts
June 22, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

RPT-H&M Q2 pretax profit shrinks in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes)

STOCKHOLM, June 22 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz posted on Wednesday a profit fall for the March-May period roughly in line with forecasts, and said sales in June 1-21 were up 7 percent in local currencies.

Dented by currency translation effects and markdowns, pretax profit in H&M's fiscal second quarter fell to 7.00 billion crowns from a year-earlier 8.44 billion, against a mean forecast of 6.97 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)

