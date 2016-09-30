FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
H&M Q3 pretax profit falls slightly more than expected
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
September 30, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

H&M Q3 pretax profit falls slightly more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz reported on Friday a pretax profit fall for the June-August period that was slightly bigger than expected, and said it expected sales in September to be up 1 percent in local currencies from last year.

Dented by currency translation effects and markdowns, pretax profit in H&M's fiscal third quarter shrank 10 percent to 6.30 billion crowns ($734.6 million) from a year-earlier 6.94 billion, against a mean forecast of an 8 percent fall to 6.38 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.5766 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
