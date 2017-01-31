FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
H&M Q4 pretax beats forecast, sets new growth target
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
January 31, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 7 months ago

H&M Q4 pretax beats forecast, sets new growth target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported on Tuesday a surprise rise in pretax profit for the September-November period and set a new growth target to increase local-currency turnover by 10 to 15 percent annually.

Pretax profit in H&M's fiscal fourth quarter rose to 7.41 billion crowns ($839 million) from a year earlier 7.15 billion, against a mean forecast for a 2 percent fall to 7.02 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.8306 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.