H&M Q1 pretax lags forecast, blames higher costs
March 29, 2012 / 6:15 AM / in 6 years

H&M Q1 pretax lags forecast, blames higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 28 (Reuters) - Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-largest fashion retailer, posted a much smaller-than-expected rise in first-quarter pretax earnings on Thursday, blaming higher costs and discounts.

Pretax earnings profit at the Swedish budget apparel firm came in at 3.7 billion Swedish crowns ($554 million) for the fiscal first quarter versus a year-ago 3.5 billion and a mean forecast of 4.2 billion in a Reuters poll of 18 analysts.

The company said March 1-27 sales were up 22 percent in local currencies compared to the same period a year ago.

H&M said it would open a new line of stores next year, but gave no further details.

$1 = 6.6818 Swedish crowns

