* March-May pretax profit comes in ahead of consensus
* Sees June local-currency sales up 7 pct vs consensus 8 pct
* Higher markdown levels seen in third quarter
By Anna Ringstrom and Helena Soderpalm
STOCKHOLM, June 29 Swedish fashion chain H&M
beat quarterly profit forecasts on Thursday after
improving its ability to control costs as it expands across the
globe.
But the world's second biggest fashion retailer said many
major markets remained challenging. Unexpectedly low sales and
higher inventories meant it had to step up price markdowns on
its clothes to get them sold.
After decades of strong growth, H&M has repeatedly missed
sales forecasts because of stiffer competition from budget
rivals such as Primark and new online players Zalando
and Asos.
Its bigger rival, Zara owner Inditex, has weathered
sluggish markets better. H&M said key markets such as China and
the United States remained tough.
H&M's shares, which have been on a downhill slope since
2015, rose 2.6 percent by 0720 GMT on the profit beat, taking a
year-to-date fall to 17 percent, but investor uncertainty about
the company's sales outlook lingered. The shares later fell back
to stand 0.9 percent higher by 0915 GMT.
"Whilst the outcome for the quarter is better than expected,
there is plenty here for the bears too," said Morgan Stanley
analysts, who have an "underweight" rating on H&M stock.
INVESTING MORE
H&M has in recent years made large IT investments to better
integrate brick-and-mortar store and online shopping, and to
speed up the supply chain to get new designs to consumers more
rapidly.
Analysts complain, however, that they are still seeing
little sign that the investments are paying off.
"H&M has been investing heavily in online capability (IT,
logistics, integration with the stores) for a some time now, but
sales growth has yet to respond to this," said Societe Generale
analyst Anne Critchlow, who rates H&M a "sell".
"For the H&M concept's young value fashion target audience,
stronger investment may be required, for example through a free
delivery and returns offer, in line with some of the pure online
competitors."
Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson told a news conference
investment levels would remain high. The company warned of more
markdowns in its third quarter, after inventories increased also
the second quarter.
It also guided for local-currency sales growth in June, the
first month of its third quarter, of 7 percent year-on-year,
just below a mean forecast in a Reuters poll.
It had already reported second-quarter sales.
Critchlow said that implied flat like-for-like sales in June
after they were flat or negative every month this year.
In order to reach more shoppers and to reduce exposure to
the increasingly crowded budget segment, H&M is also branching
out into new separate brands with a higher price range than its
core budget H&M brand.
Pretax profit in the March-May period grew 10 percent from a
year earlier, to 7.71 billion crowns ($904 million), against a
mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of less than 2
percent growth.
Inditex earlier this month reported an 18 percent rise in
quarterly profit, stretchingh its lead over H&M, although its
sales growth slowed in the weeks before the report.
H&M unveiled plans to enter Uruguay and Ukraine next year,
and to roll out online in the Philippines and Cyprus this year
and in India next year. The company, which doesn't report online
sales separately, predicted annual online sales growth of least
25 percent going forward.
($1 = 8.5256 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by
Keith Weir)