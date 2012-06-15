FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
H&M May comparable sales up 3 pct, tops consensus
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 15, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

H&M May comparable sales up 3 pct, tops consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 15 (Reuters) - Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-largest fashion retailer, said on Friday sales at stores open a year or more rose 3 percent in local currencies in May, beating a Reuters poll forecast for a 1 percent drop.

Total sales in May, the last month of the Swedish budget apparel firm’s fiscal second quarter, were up 12 percent from a year earlier compared with a mean forecast for an 8 percent increase.

Turnover in the full March-May quarter grew 15 percent from a year earlier to 31.7 billion Swedish crowns ($4.52 billion), just topping a forecast for 31.3 billion crowns. H&M’s regular quarterly earnings report is scheduled for June 20. ($1 = 7.0190 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Veronica Ek, editing by Patrick Lannin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.