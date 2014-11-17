FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-H&M's October sales up 14 pct, above expectations
November 17, 2014

REFILE-H&M's October sales up 14 pct, above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles with Nov. 17 dateline)

STOCKHOLM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, posted on Monday a 14 percent rise in October sales from a year ago, beating forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average predicted a 10 percent rise.

The Swedish budget fashion firm, which has the bulk of business in Europe, has said that in September, when sales growth landed at 8 percent, many customers delayed purchases of cold-weather gear amid unusually warm weather. ID:nL6N0RQ0LL] (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Louise Heavens)

