FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
H&M confirms 14 pct sales growth in January
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
February 16, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

H&M confirms 14 pct sales growth in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz reported on Monday a 14 percent year-on-year increase in January sales, its fourth consecutive month of double-digit local-currency growth.

That matched analyst expectations in a Reuters poll and a preliminary figure disclosed by the company on Jan. 28.

Fast-expanding H&M is the world’s second-biggest apparel retailer after Zara owner Inditex. January is the second month of Swedish H&M’s fiscal first quarter. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.