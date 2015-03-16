RPT-H&M February and Q1 sales up more than expected

(Repeats with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, March 16 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Monday its sales rose 15 percent in February, above a forecast of 13 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net sales in December through February, H&M’s fiscal first quarter, totalled 40.3 billion Swedish crowns ($4.63 billion) excluding sales tax, against a forecast of 39.2 billion and compared with a year-earlier 32.1 billion. ($1 = 8.6969 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm)