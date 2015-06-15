FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
H&M May local-currency sales up 10 pct, more than expected
June 15, 2015 / 6:07 AM / 2 years ago

H&M May local-currency sales up 10 pct, more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 12 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Monday its sales increased 10 percent in May in local currencies, beating a forecast of 8 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net sales in March through May, H&M’s fiscal second quarter, totalled 45.9 billion crowns ($5.58 billion), up from a year-ago 37.8 billion and above a forecast 44.7 billion.

H&M is due to publish its full fiscal second-quarter earnings report on June 25.

$1 = 8.2239 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm

