H&M says June sales +14 pct, matches preliminary reading
#Apparel & Accessories
July 15, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

H&M says June sales +14 pct, matches preliminary reading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 15 (Reuters) - Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Wednesday a 14 percent year-on-year rise in June sales in local currencies, in line with a preliminary reading.

Sweden’s H&M said June sales were positively affected by calender effects of around 3 percentage points.

H&M had already reported a 14 percent rise in the June 1 through June 23 period, after a 10 percent increase in its March-May fiscal second quarter.

The world’s biggest fashion retailer, Inditex, saw local-currency sales rise 14 percent from Feb. 1 to June 7.

Reporting by Oskar von Bahr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
