#Apparel & Accessories
September 15, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

H&M August sales rise 1 pct, much less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Tuesday sales rose 1 percent in August in local currencies from a year earlier, lagging a mean forecast for a 6 percent rise in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“Sales in August were negatively affected by the unseasonably warm weather in many of the H&M group’s large markets in Europe,” H&M said in a statement.

Net sales in June through August, H&M’s fiscal third quarter, totalled 46.0 billion crowns ($5.57 billion), up from a year-ago 38.8 billion and just above the mean forecast for 45.8 billion.

H&M is due to publish its full fiscal third-quarter earnings report on Sept. 24.

$1 = 8.2578 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
