FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
H&M September sales up 11 pct, just below preliminary reading
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
October 15, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

H&M September sales up 11 pct, just below preliminary reading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Hennes & Mauritz , the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported an 11 percent year-on-year rise in September sales in local currencies on Thursday, just below a preliminary reading.

H&M, which trails Zara owner Inditex by sales and value, had already reported a 12 percent rise in the Sept. 1-22 period, saying sales took off again in the month as the weather became more normal, after August was hit by unseasonably warm weather in key markets.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Sven Nordenstam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.