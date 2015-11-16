FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
H&M October sales 12 pct, just below expectations
#Apparel & Accessories
November 16, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

H&M October sales 12 pct, just below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported a 12 percent year-on-year rise in October sales in local currencies on Monday, just below expectations.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 13 percent rise in October, the second month of its fiscal fourth quarter.

H&M, which trails Zara owner Inditex, said the total number of stores amounted to 3,807 on 31 October 2015 compared to 3,437 on 31 October 2014. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

