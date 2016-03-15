FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
H&M sales rise 10 pct in February, just below expectations
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
March 15, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

H&M sales rise 10 pct in February, just below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 15 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Tuesday sales rose 10 percent in February in local currencies from a year earlier, just below a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for an 11 percent rise.

The group said in a statement sales in February were positively affected by around 2 percentage points due to the leap day on Feb. 29.

Net sales in December through February, H&M’s fiscal first quarter, totalled 43.7 billion crowns ($5.24 billion), up from a year-ago 40.3 billion, slightly below a mean forecast of 44.0 billion.

H&M is due to publish its full first-quarter earnings report on April 6.

$1 = 8.3448 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.