H&M sales up 9 pct in May, slightly less than expected

STOCKHOLM, June 15 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Wednesday sales rose 9 percent in May in local currencies from a year earlier, slightly below a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a 10 percent rise.

Net sales in March through May, H&M’s fiscal second quarter, totalled 46.9 billion crowns ($5.6 billion), up from a year-ago 45.9 billion, below a forecast 47.7 billion.

H&M is due to publish its full second-quarter earnings report on June 22. ($1 = 8.3153 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Sven Nordenstam)