a year ago
September 15, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

H&M August sales growth much below expectations, cites weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Thursday local-currency turnover in August was up 7 percent from a year earlier, much below a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a 13 percent rise.

"Sales development in August had a very good start. But sales were negatively affected in the second half of the month by exceptionally hot weather in most of the group's markets," Sweden's H&M said in a statement.

It was, meanwhile, the first month since September 2015 that growth was faster than a year earlier.

Net sales in June through August, H&M's fiscal third quarter, totalled 49.0 billion crowns ($5.8 billion), up from a year-ago 46.0 billion but below a forecast 50.0 billion. ($1 = 8.4985 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)

