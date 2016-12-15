H&M local-currency sales up 9 pct in November, below expectations

STOCKHOLM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Thursday local-currency turnover in November was up 9 percent from a year earlier, below a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a 15 percent rise.

Net sales in September through November, H&M's fiscal fourth quarter, totalled 52.7 billion Swedish crowns ($5.7 billion), up from a year-ago 48.7 billion but below a forecast 53.5 billion.

H&M did not comment on the sales figures.