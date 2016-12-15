FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
H&M local-currency sales up 9 pct in November, below expectations
December 15, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 8 months ago

H&M local-currency sales up 9 pct in November, below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Thursday local-currency turnover in November was up 9 percent from a year earlier, below a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a 15 percent rise.

Net sales in September through November, H&M's fiscal fourth quarter, totalled 52.7 billion Swedish crowns ($5.7 billion), up from a year-ago 48.7 billion but below a forecast 53.5 billion.

H&M did not comment on the sales figures.

$1 = 9.2906 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik

