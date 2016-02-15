FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
H&M confirms January local-currency sales up 7 pct
February 15, 2016 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

H&M confirms January local-currency sales up 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz reported on Monday a 7 percent year-on-year rise in January sales in local currencies, in line with a preliminary figure.

That marks a slowdown from 9 percent growth in the September to November period - when sales were already dampened by the unseasonally mild weather in northern Europe, and from 10 growth in December, the first month of H&M’s first fiscal quarter.

H&M warned on Jan. 28 that price reductions to shift stocks of winter wear after the unusually warm weather would weigh on its fiscal first-quarter results. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

