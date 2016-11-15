FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
H&M's October sales rose roughly as expected
#Apparel & Accessories
November 15, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 9 months ago

H&M's October sales rose roughly as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz reported on Tuesday a 10 percent year-on-year increase in local-currency sales in October, roughly matching expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a 9.5 percent increase in October, which is the second month of the Swedish group's fiscal fourth quarter.

In September, growth was a mere 1 percent, for which H&M blamed unseasonably warm weather in key European markets which left autumn-wear unsold.

Analysts had expected a pickup in October from September helped by chillier weather and markdowns following unexpectedly weak August and September sales.

On an annual basis, sales growth at H&M has with the exception of August been slower every month since October 2015.

H&M did not comment on the sales figure. It is due to publish its fourth-quarter report on Jan. 31. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
