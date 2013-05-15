FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

H&M April sales lag forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 15 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Wednesday its like-for-like sales rose by 1 percent in April, the first rise after six straight months of decline, but the rise was much smaller than expected.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 5.6 percent rise in local currencies sales by stores open for a year or more.

Total sales, which include those in stores open less than a year, were up 11 percent, lagging a forecast for a 14.6 percent rise. (Reporting by Veronica Ek)

