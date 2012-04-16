FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
H&M March same store sales up 16 pct
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 16, 2012

H&M March same store sales up 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 16 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion giant H&M said on Monday that sales at stores open a year or more rose 16 percent in local currencies in March, higher than a forecast in a Reuters poll for a rise of 12.4 percent.

Total sales during the month rose 26 pct.

“Sales in March were positively affected by, among other things, favorable weather and a positive calendar effect,” the company said in a statement.

“These factors will have a very negative effect in April.”

H&M said late in March that total sales in the period up to March 27 had risen 22 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

