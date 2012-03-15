FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
H&M February same-store sales rise 2 pct
March 15, 2012 / 7:05 AM / 6 years ago

H&M February same-store sales rise 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 15 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion group Hennes & Mauritz said on Thursday its sales at stores open a year or more rose 2 percent in local currencies in February, topping a Reuters poll forecast for a 1.1 percent drop.

Forecasts in the poll ranged from a fall of 5 percent to a rise of 2 percent.

In the December-February period, H&M’s fiscal first quarter, turnover increased to 27.8 billion Swedish crowns from a year-ago 24.5 billion, against a forecast for a 12 percent rise to 27.4 billion. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

