H&M February same-store sales rise 2 pct

STOCKHOLM, March 15 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion group Hennes & Mauritz said on Thursday its sales at stores open a year or more rose 2 percent in local currencies in February, topping a Reuters poll forecast for a 1.1 percent drop.

Forecasts in the poll ranged from a fall of 5 percent to a rise of 2 percent.

In the December-February period, H&M’s fiscal first quarter, turnover increased to 27.8 billion Swedish crowns from a year-ago 24.5 billion, against a forecast for a 12 percent rise to 27.4 billion. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)