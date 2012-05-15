FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2012

H&M April comparable sales fall 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 15 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion giant H&M said on Tuesday sales at stores open a year or more dropped 10 percent in local currencies in April, right in line with a Reuters poll forecast.

Overall sales eased one percent from a year earlier compared with a mean forecast for no change.

In March, same-store sales spiked 16 percent and total sales 26 percent on the back of warm weather and calendar effects. H&M has cautioned that colder temperatures and fewer shopping days would have a very negative effect in April. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

