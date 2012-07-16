FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
H&M June comparable sales +3 pct, below forecast
July 16, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

H&M June comparable sales +3 pct, below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 16 (Reuters) - Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-largest apparel retailer, said on Monday annual sales growth at stores open a year or more was flat in June, at 3 percent in local currencies, lagging a Reuters poll forecast for a 5 percent rise.

Total sales in May, the first month of the Swedish budget fashion firm’s fiscal third quarter, were up 13 percent from a year earlier compared with a mean forecast for a 14 percent increase.

In May and in the fiscal first half of the year, like-for-like sales were up 3 percent, and total sales 12 percent.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom

