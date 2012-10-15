FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
H&M Sept comparable sales +6 pct, tops consensus
October 15, 2012 / 6:05 AM / in 5 years

H&M Sept comparable sales +6 pct, tops consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-largest fashion retailer, said on Monday sales at stores open a year or more grew 6 percent in local currencies in September, above a Reuters poll forecast for 4 percent growth.

Total sales in September, the first month of the Swedish budget apparel firm’s fiscal fourth quarter, were up 15 percent from a year earlier, just above the mean forecast and a preliminary figure unveiled late September for a 14 percent increase.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom

