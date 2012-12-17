FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 17, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

H&M comparable sales drop 1 pct in November

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Monday sales at stores open a year or more shrank 1 percent in November, beating a Reuters poll forecast for a 3 percent drop.

Total sales in November, the last month of the Swedish budget apparel firm’s fiscal year, were up 7 percent from a year earlier in local currencies, just above a mean forecast for a 6 percent increase.

Turnover in the full September-November quarter grew 5 percent from a year earlier to 32.5 billion crowns ($4.9 billion), matching expectations.

($1 = 6.6883 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom

