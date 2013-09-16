FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
H&M comparable sales grow 4 pct in August
September 16, 2013

H&M comparable sales grow 4 pct in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Monday its sales in stores open at least a year rose 4 percent in August, overshooting expectations.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 3 percent rise in local currencies.

Total sales in August - the final month of H&M’s fiscal third quarter - were up 14 percent in local currencies, above a forecast of 13 percent.

Net quarterly sales, excluding sales tax, totalled 32.0 billion Swedish crowns, slightly above a forecast of 31.8 billion and up from a year-earlier 28.8 billion.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
